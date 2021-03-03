Jallikattu To Be International Sport: Kamal Haasan’s Manifesto 

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam has promised Jallikattu a world arena as the party released its agenda for women and sports development on Wednesday, 3 February. The party intends to start a fitness programme in schools, colleges and homes.
It has also decided to set up a world class sports complex at every panchayat and turn traditional village sports like Jallikattu into an international spectator event. The party has also promised recognition to homemakers and single mothers.
Kamal Haasan launched the second phase of his party's campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at Chennai's Alandur.
If elected to power, the party promised to ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in state services. Hostels will be set up for women in every district for free emergency overnight stay. Complaints from women will be allowed to be registered at 181 women’s helpline number, the party promised.
The party also promised to distribute sanitary napkins through the Public Distribution System. The party announced that it will introduce an umbrella scheme to support single mothers in education. It will also help in skill building, employment, and socio-economic support.
The actor-turned-politician started his second phase of campaigning from Alandur metro constituency. He intends to contest from here, sources said. Reasons being, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election the MNM party polled nearly 10 per cent votes in urban pockets, that clearly showed the party is rapidly growing in these areas.
Also Alandur was MGR's seat from 1967 to 1976. While Haasan has been vocal about dismissing the AIADMK and BJP for divisive politics, he has always maintained that he wanted to take forward the MGR legacy.
His party has been interviewing candidates and will release a list of names on 7 March. The party has launched an online system for people to apply as candidates.
Meanwhile, actor turned politician Sarathkumar said his alliance with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has been sealed. He was speaking at a party event in Pudukottai on Wednesday.
All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) are already in an alliance and the actor had met with Kamal Haasan on 27 February, to discuss forming an alliance with MNM for the upcoming Assembly elections.
He called Kamala Haasan, the chief ministerial candidate and reportedly said, “Someone told me that all the parties are functioning based on caste and people told me that I can also get 23 seats (Pattali Makkal Katchi was alloted this number) if I start threatening people. However, I said no because I want equality to win.”
Haasan is yet to formally announce the partnership.
