Dr Vardhan, Farooq Abdullah Vaccinated on Day 2 of Second Phase

India began the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday, 1 March, with visuals of the vaccine drive emerging from several parts of the country.

On Monday evening, India’s Ministry of Health and Welfare said that till 7 pm, 4.27 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.

In this phase of vaccination, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jabs.

According to the Ministry, 6.44 lakh people booked appointments on the Co-WIN portal on Monday to get vaccinated, and 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the portal on the same day, out of which 50,000 were healthcare and frontline workers.

So far, 1.47 crore vaccines have been administered in India, 45 days into the pan-India COVID vaccine drive, the Ministry said.