Kalicharan Sent To One-day Police Custody in Another Hate Speech Case in Pune

A Pune court on Wednesday, 5 January, sent Kalicharan to one-day police custody after the Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with hate speeches made by him during the "Shivpratap Di" programme held in Pune on 19 December.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
A Pune court on Wednesday, 5 January, sent Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag to one-day police custody after the Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with hate speeches made by him during the "Shivpratap Di" programme held in Pune on 19 December.
The programme was organised by Samasta Hindutva Aghadi at Natubag in Shukrawar Peth to mark the killing of Adilshahi General Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659, Indian Express reported.
The self-proclaimed 'godman' had filed a bail plea in Raipur on Monday, 3 January. However, stating that the allegations against him were of serious nature, a court in Raipur, dismissed his bail plea.
The police had lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Khadak police station on 28 December, following an analysis of the video clip of the programme, where the speeches were made with an intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and Christians.
The police have booked Kalicharan, along with Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, Nandakishor Ekbote, Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure, and Captain Digendra Kumar under Sections 295 (a), 298, 505 (2), 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
