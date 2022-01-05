Kalicharan Sent To One-day Police Custody in Another Hate Speech Case in Pune

A Pune court on Wednesday, 5 January, sent Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag to one-day police custody after the Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with hate speeches made by him during the "Shivpratap Di" programme held in Pune on 19 December.

The programme was organised by Samasta Hindutva Aghadi at Natubag in Shukrawar Peth to mark the killing of Adilshahi General Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659, Indian Express reported.