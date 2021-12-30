Raipur Police Arrests 'Godman' Kalicharan for Derogatory Speech Against Gandhi

The Raipur Police on Thursday, 30 December, arrested 'sant' Kalicharan from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho, for his derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad.'

A case had been registered against the 'godman' at the Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. The police team will reach Raipur with the accused late in the evening," Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agarwal told reporters.