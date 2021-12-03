Journalists Stage Protest to Restore Their Entry in the Parliament

Support was extended to the protest various organisations, including the Editors Guild of India (EGI), Press Club of India (PCI), Press Association, Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), and Working News Cameraman Association.

While addressing a protest meeting at PCI, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said, "This was started in the name of COVID-19 in 2020 but now it has gone too far. I think if it is not protested now, it will become a tradition. Media is going to be kept out in the name of COVID-19”, news agency PTI reported.