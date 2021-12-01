Jailed Hong Kong Journalist Wins Golden Pen of Freedom Journalism Award

The 2021 Golden Pen of Freedom prize was awarded to Hong Kong-based journalist Jimmy Lai on Wednesday, 1 December. Image used for representative purposes.
The 2021 Golden Pen of Freedom prize was awarded to Hong Kong-based journalist Jimmy Lai on Wednesday, 1 December.
Lai, the winner of this year's award, is the founder of Hong Kong-based publication Apple Daily.
Until its final edition, which was printed on June 2021, Apple Daily was among the country's most popular Chinese-language newspapers, as per WAN-IFRA. The Hong Kong authorities in June had used a controversial national security law to freeze the company's assets.
"Journalism is a check against the powerful, and the voice of the people in times of strife,” his son, Sebastien Lai, said while accepting the honour on his behalf on Wednesday.
(With inputs from WAN-IFRA)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)