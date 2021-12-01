Jailed Hong Kong Journalist Wins Golden Pen of Freedom Journalism Award

The 2021 Golden Pen of Freedom prize was awarded to Hong Kong-based journalist Jimmy Lai on Wednesday, 1 December. Image used for representative purposes.

The Golden Pen of Freedom is an annual award made by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) to recognise the outstanding action, in writing or deed, of an individual, a group or an institution in the cause of press freedom, as per the association's website.