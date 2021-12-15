J&K Zewan Attack: Why Are New Fronts Springing Up in Kashmir?

The year 2021 in Kashmir is concluding with a renewed uptick in violence. The brazen attack on the vehicle of reserve forces on the outskirts of the Srinagar city signals ominous developments in the Valley, where the unilateral move to remove the special status two years ago had led to the optimism that the conflict and its violent manifestations are likely to taper off and be done with. That’s certainly not the scenario given the trajectory of events this year.

On Monday, a bus carrying members of 9th Battalion of the reserve police force was returning to the barracks, when it came under a barrage of gunfire near Zewan, a strategic town area straddling Srinagar and Pulwama districts. As many as 14 members of the police force were injured and three died as a result of firing. As per police, the attackers sprayed the vehicle with bullets from many sides and were looking for weapons that could be seized from the dead personnel.