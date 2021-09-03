Restrictions Remain in Place in Kashmir as Geelani Given Quiet Burial by Police
Geelani's younger son alleged the police did not allow the family to participate in the funeral.
Restrictions continued to be in place in Kashmir on Friday, 3 September, a day after the death of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who breathed his last on Wednesday night. Officials said the situation would be reviewed after the day's congregational prayers after which a decision would be taken, reported PTI.
Geelani, who died at the age of 92, was given a quiet burial at a graveyard near his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora in the early hours of Thursday, 2 September, amid a strict security clampdown across Kashmir.
A large number of police and paramilitary force personnel manned the street, which led to Geelani’s house. They had already erected steel barricades there after his death on Wednesday night.
Markets Shut, Tight Security, Internet Suspended
The burial took place at around 4.30 am, amid tight security, as the paramilitary forces blocked the entrance to the local graveyard where he was buried, reported Firstpost.
Armed patrol teams were seen in almost every lane leading up to Hyderpora, reported The Times of India. Internet services had already been suspended on Wednesday night, and subscribers of various telecom networks were unable to make phone calls even on Thursday morning. Only BSNL’s internet service on fixed lines and its postpaid mobile phone services were functional. The situation was much the same on Friday, reported PTI.
Markets remained shut, and a number of armed personnel had been deployed on the roads, who prevented the vehicular and pedestrian movement on Thursday, with spools of barbed wire having been laid on the roads.
Geelani's Son Alleges Family Wasn't Allowed to Participate in the Funeral
Geelani’s younger son, Syed Naseem Geelani, alleged the police barged inside their house and forcefully took the body away as they wanted to bury him on Wednesday night itself, reported The Indian Express. Naseem said the police held the last rites on their own and informed the family later.
“We told the police that he desired to be buried at Eidgah (in old Srinagar) and that we wanted to bury him there in the morning... The officer in charge... told us that there is pressure from higher officials to bury him at night.”Syed Naseem Geelani to Hindustan Times
However, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police called the allegations were baseless, with Inspector General (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar pointing out that relatives did take part in the last rites.
(With Inputs from PTI, Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.