J&K Cop Killed in Srinagar: Thousands Attend Funeral, Assailants Identified

The 25-year-old officer was reportedly fired at when he was returning from a medical facility in Khanyar, downtown Srinagar, where he had taken an accused for a medical check-up.

As per the CCTV footage, which caught the attack on camera, the assailant can be seen approaching from behind Ahmad and firing from a close range. The officer was reportedly shot three times in the head before he fell.

Ahmad was rushed to the hospital for treatment after he was shot but later succumbed to injuries.

