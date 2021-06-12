2 Civilians, 2 Cops Killed in Terror Attack in J&K’s Sopore
At least 2 civilians and 2 police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Sopore in J&K’s Baramulla district.
An injured civilian being admitted to a hospital after militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district, in Srinagar, Saturday, 12 June. | (Photo: PTI)
At least two civilians and two police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, 12 June, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials.
At least three others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, they said.
The terrorists opened fired upon a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Sopore Main Chowk in the north Kashmir district at around noon, the officials further told PTI.
Following the tragedy, Lt Governor of the Union territory Manoj Sinha and Vice President of National Conference Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the attack.
