J&K Apni Party Worker Shot Dead by Terrorists; L-G, Mufti Condemn Attack

J&K Apni Party Worker Ghulam Hassan Lone Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kulgam; L-G, Mufti Condemn Attack
A worker of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Thursday, 19 August.
The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Lone. The incident took place at his residence at Devsar in Kulgam, news agency ANI reported.
J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari condemned the killing, calling the incident "barbaric".
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, and National Conference's Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to express their condolences.
Two days back, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by terrorists in the same district. The deceased, identified as Javed Ahmad Dar, was serving as the party's constituency president of Homeshalibugh in Kulgam.
Before that, BJP's Kulgam Kisan Morcha President and his wife were shot dead by suspected terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district on 9 August.
