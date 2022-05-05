Jignesh Mevani, 9 Others Jailed for 3 Months for Unlawful Assembly in 2017 Rally

A magisterial court in Mehsana, Gujarat, on Thursday, 5 May, sentenced Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others to three months' imprisonment for holding a rally from Mehsana in July 2017 without prior police permission. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Reshma Patel was also among those convicted. All the convicts were also fined Rs 1,000 each.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JA Parmar, who passed the judgment, said, “it is not an offence to hold a rally, but it is an offence to hold a rally without permission,” reported The Indian Express. The court further said that “disobedience can never be tolerated.”

(This story will be updated with more details.)