Assam Slowly Becoming a Police State, Says Jignesh Mevani After Release

Mevani said that he asked for a copy of the FIR from the Assam Police and told them that he wanted to talk to his family and lawyer. He asked the Assam Police "under which sections the case has been registered so that I can also think about it and talk to my lawyer, but the Assam Police neither gave the copy of the FIR nor allowed me to talk to the lawyer and my family."

Mevani said that after being arrested the second time, they landed in Guwahati, where he was taken with a convoy of five vehicles, "as if I was a gangster."

"During this time, a woman police officer was sitting with us. However, I wanted to ask why I have women police officers with me," he said.