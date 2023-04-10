Internet Shutdown, Section 144 Imposed After Clashes in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Internet Shutdown, Section 144 Imposed After Clashes in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Tensions flared up over the alleged desecration of a religious flag.
Image used for representational purposes only.

Violence, stone-pelting, and arson were reported from Shastrinagar in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Sunday night, 9 April, according to PTI.

Details: Six people were reportedly injured in the clashes that broke out after two shops in the area were set ablaze, the report said.

  • A mob allegedly torched an autorickshaw

  • The police reportedly tried to break up the mob by firing tear gas shells

The trigger? Tensions flared up over the alleged desecration of a religious flag.

  • Members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tied to a Ram Navami flag, PTI reported the police as saying.

  • Several organisations reportedly called for the culprits to be arrested in one day's time

Status quo: “Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the area,” Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum) Piyush Sinha was quoted as saying.

  • “We have been keeping strict vigil on the situation and deployed adequate police force, a Quick Response Team, a Magistrate, Rapid Action Force personnel and other anti-riot resources to maintain law and order,” East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said in a statement

Of note: Besides imposing a curfew, the authorities have also reportedly ordered an internet shutdown in the locality.

