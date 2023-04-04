Ram Navami Violence: 110-Year-Old Madrasa Set on Fire by Mob in Biharsharif

A 110-year old madrasa in Bihar's Nalanda district was allegedly vandalised and destroyed by a mob of over 1,000 people on Sunday, 1 April.
The incident occurred in the town of Biharsharif, where clashes erupted between two groups as a Ram Navami procession passed through an area with a 'sizeable Muslim population,' Nalanda Police said.
The madrasa, which was home to over 4,500 books and documents, was gutted by the fire.
Pointing towards the books, he added, "These books, you can see them here, were all destroyed in the fire."
Police have arrested 77 people in connection with the incident.
“So far, 77 people have been arrested and 12 FIRs lodged. A flag march was conducted to maintain peace in the area. Adequate paramilitary personnel have been deployed to control the situation,” Nalanda Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
