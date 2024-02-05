Watch LIVE Jharkhand Floor Test: Will Quit Politics If ED Shows Evidence Against Me, Says Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Floor Test of Champai Soren government Live Updates: Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren attends the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government on 5 February in Ranchi.
LIVE Jharkhand Floor Test: The CM Champai Soren-led government in Jharkhand on Monday, 5 February, is facing a floor test to prove its majority in the state legislative Assembly.
Over 40 Jharkhand MLAs from the ruling alliance flew back to Ranchi from Hyderabad ahead of the crucial floor test on Monday. The MLAs had been whisked away to Hyderabad on Thursday, 2 February, in an attempt to counter "poaching" of the legislators.
Former CM Hemant Soren, who is currently in ED custody, has been allowed to participate in the voting process of the floor test by a special court.
Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren arrives at State Assembly in Ranchi to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government.
Hemant Soren, who is currently in ED custody, has been allowed to participate in the voting process of the floor test by a special court.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren with other MLAs during the floor test of his government, in the state Assembly
JMM leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the chief minister of the state on Friday, 3 February.
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan had directed him to prove majority on the floor of the House by Monday.
Jharkhand is ruled by a mahagathbandhan government comprising the JMM, Congress, RJD, CPI (ML) L, and others.
The BJP remains in the Opposition in the Assembly, along with the All Jharkhand Students Union and three independent MLAs.
The total strength of the Jharkhand legislative Assembly is 81 seats, and 41 is the majority mark.
"I repeat, I demand the Opposition to present documents that show that I have grabbed land. If they do, I will not only quit politics but I will leave Jharkhand," former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren says in the state Assembly ahead of the floor test.
"I will quit politics if ED shows evidence against me in the alleged land grabbing case:" Hemant Soren tell Jharkhand Assembly ahead of floor test.
"They think they can put me behind bars and be successful in their scheme to scare away the tribal people of Jharkhand. I would like to tell them that Jharkhand has always upheld the values of democracy enshrined in the Constitution by Dr. BR Ambedkar to empower the tribal people.": Hemant Soren
"On the dark night of 31 January, for the first time, a chief minister was arrested. This is unprecedented. I am shocked at the course of events. I am from adivasi background," former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said as he addressed the state Assembly ahead of the floor test.
Ahead of the floor test in Jharkhand Assembly, the newly-elected CM Champai Soren addresses the Assembly. He recalls the development works carried out by the Hemant Soren-led JMM government.
Ahead of the floor test of the ruling JMM-led government in Jharkhand, let's take a look at how the numbers stack up in the 81-seat Legislative Assembly of the state:
JMM: 29 seats
INC: 17 seats
NCP: 1 seat
CPI(ML)L: 1 seat
RJD: 1 seat
Total: 49 seats
The Opposition:
BJP: 26 seats
AJSU: 3 seats
Independent: 2 seats
Total: 31 seats
One seat remains vacant.
First, ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials "anonymously" led the media to believe that the Jharkhand chief minister was "absconding." Then they said that they were on a lookout for him at Delhi airport after which they finally arrested him from his official residence in Ranchi.
In hindsight, Soren should not have resigned before his arrest and insisted on ruling Jharkhand behind bars. The author doesn’t think there is any law that explicitly bars him from doing that. Of course, folks would talk about propriety and precedent when Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jayalalitha resigned and installed puppets before their arrests. But only the naively idiotic would talk of propriety in this day and age of “take no prisoners” warfare. Besides, Lalu and Jayalalitha operated in a different era.
Unfortunately, for most opposition leaders and parties, they are still acting and behaving as if this is politics being practised in the 20th century.
Read the full story by Sutanu Guru, Executive Director of the CVoter Foundation, here.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan addresses the state assembly ahead of the Floor Test of CM Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority.
Jharkhand High Court on Monday, 5 February sought a reply from Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the petition filed by Hemant Soren against the arrest. The high court has given ED time till 9 February to file their response. The next hearing is on 12 February, ANI has reported.
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren arrives at the State Assembly in Ranchi to participate in the floor test of his government to prove majority.
MLAs of the JMM-led ruling alliance arrive at the State Assembly in Ranchi for the Floor Test.
ED officials along with Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren leave from ED office in Ranchi, ANI reported.
Hemant Soren will participate in the floor test of CM Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority, at the State Assembly.
Legislators of the JMM-led ruling alliance left the Circuit House in Ranchi via buses and are en route to the state Assembly, where the floor test for the CM Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority will be held on Monday, 5 February.
