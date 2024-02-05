Watch LIVE Jharkhand Floor Test: Will Quit Politics If ED Shows Evidence Against Me, Says Hemant Soren

First, ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials "anonymously" led the media to believe that the Jharkhand chief minister was "absconding." Then they said that they were on a lookout for him at Delhi airport after which they finally arrested him from his official residence in Ranchi.

In hindsight, Soren should not have resigned before his arrest and insisted on ruling Jharkhand behind bars. The author doesn’t think there is any law that explicitly bars him from doing that. Of course, folks would talk about propriety and precedent when Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jayalalitha resigned and installed puppets before their arrests. But only the naively idiotic would talk of propriety in this day and age of “take no prisoners” warfare. Besides, Lalu and Jayalalitha operated in a different era.