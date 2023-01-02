India & Tech: Can Poetic Verse From Software & E-Ballots Help Win Elections?

One of the byproducts of the bitcoin/cryptocurrency surge is the blockchain technology that can potentially revolutionise elections.

Here is what ChatGPT, my assistant in writing this article, told me about the technology: "Blockchain is a decentralised, distributed digital ledger that is used to record transactions across many computers so that the record cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks and the consensus of the network."

Picture it like a CCTV for all votes in a connected network with no scope to erase footprints.

A website appropriately called geeksforgeeks.org tells us that EVM circuits can be tampered with but if you use blockchain in voting "it stores everything as a transaction" and gives you a transaction ID for your vote (much like money transfers in Net banking). Out go logistical hassles of transporting EVMs and fears of booth capturing and ballot tampering. Future elections can be practically virtualised.

Er, can mid-term elections now be ordered like some product on Amazon?

At this rate, my election dystopia novel may precede my editor-tale dystopia oeuvre.