In Photos: AI-Generated Masterpieces, Curated Just for You

With AI software blurring the lines between man and machine, could it fundamentally change the way we think about creativity and self-expression?
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/Altered by The Quint)
As you give this question further thought, here's a glimpse of the styles and techniques that Indian artists – Madhav Kohli, Naman Jain, and Fabin Rasheed – have adopted in their works by leveraging AI tools.
If your social media feed looks anything like mine, you'd agree that AI-generated art appears to be all the rage these days. From Midjourney to DALL-E 2.0, an increasing number of sentient AI are becoming "self-aware" and their contributions to the field of visual arts haven't gone unnoticed. As you give this question further thought, here's a glimpse of the styles and techniques that Indian artists have adopted in their works by leveraging AI tools. In this image, artist Madhav Kohli imagines aliens on tour of the Taj Mahal with the help of an AI image generator. His Instagram post featuring the same collection of photos is cleverly captioned, "Childhood photos on Facebook."
Madhav Kohli is a multidisciplinary artist from New Delhi. A few months ago, he discovered and started experimenting with AI to create still images. Recently, as part of a case study, he used stereotypical descriptions for people in different states in India, to create the AI-generated faces of what people assume their fellow citizens look like. Here's another visualisation by Kohli of a cute alien family posing in front of an Indian monument, with the help of an AI image generator.
Just another trio of extraterrestrial beings doing touristy stuff in India. In the comments section, the reactions of Instagram users ranged from "brilliant" to the more ominous "they are coming."
Here's another AI-generated image by Madhav Kohli who's all for an annual Grand Prix featuring only autorickshaw drivers. Hold on, is that The Stig from Top Gear?
Buff Santa: In this image, Kohli gives Mr Claus a glow up using an AI image generator.
In this image, Kohli reconstructs a face using AI to show that gender is a complex and multifaceted concept that can be experienced and expressed in many different ways.
One for the history books: With his collection of AI-generated art titled 'The Great Indian Kiss,' Naman Jain helps us visualise what couples kissing during India's freedom struggle and Partition might have looked like. Naman Jain is a visual artist and an aspiring architect. He is someone who loves telling visual stories while having accepted his darker, existential side.
'The Shape of Water': Created using Midjourney and processed using Adobe Lightroom, Jain imagines girls floating gracefully in serene waters while adorned in fabulous ethnic wear.
In this image, Jain imagines girls floating gracefully in serene waters while adorned in fabulous ethnic wear.
'Indian Lovers' is a series by Jain wherein he explores same-sex love in the backdrop of 18th century poetry and erotica.
'Dreamcatcher' likely holds a special place in the heart of its creator, Fabin Rasheed. Why? He claims to have generated the image live using his brainwaves as prompts, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. Fabin Rasheed is an artist, designer, innovator, and technologist working at the intersection of creativity and technology. His works revolve around exploring different creative expressions through innovative methods, touching topics like society, philosophy, and spirituality.
'Intangible' is another masterpiece by Rasheed who created it using Open AI's DALL-E and Adobe After Effects.
'Listening in Silence' was especially made by Rasheed for the iOS 16 lockscreen, using Open AI's DALL-E and Adobe PhotoShop.
Here's one more striking piece of visual art from Rasheed using AI, curiously called 'You think you are one person but you are not.' Make of it what you will.
