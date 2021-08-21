Slogans at Jantar Mantar: Head of Hindu Army Arrested in Lucknow

Sushil Tiwari, the head of an outfit that calls itself the Hindu Army, was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the 8 August event at Jantar Mantar, where hundreds of people had gathered and raised anti-Muslim slogans. Tiwari, 40, is a resident of Lucknow and was apprehended by the police at his house late at night on Friday, 20 August, and was subsequently brought to Delhi.