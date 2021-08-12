Jantar Mantar: Uttam Malik, Who Raised Anti-Muslim Slogans, Still on the Run

"Hindustan mein rehna hoga, Jai Sri Ram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in India, you have to say Jai Sri Ram)."

"Mulleh kate jaayenge, Ram Rajya dikhaenge (Muslims will be killed, we will establish Ram Rajya)."

These slogans were raised by a Uttam Malik alias Uttam Upadhyay during the protest against colonial laws in Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 8 August. Uttam can be seen in several videos on social media, raising objectionable slogans against the minority community.

Soon after the event, the police had identified Uttam along with other men, for their role in raising inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans. Delhi Police sources confirmed to The Quint that raids have been conducted at multiple places. Four days after the event, the police is yet to nab him.