Sai Baba: A Religious Figure Beyond Hardened Boundaries

‘Sabka maalik ek’ – a thought that preaches unity of the human condition, fails to find room in Shahpur Jat’s Purana Shiv Mandir from where Sai Baba’s idol was allegedly hammered and broken down last week.

After a video of Sai Baba being called a Muslim inside a Shiv temple went viral on social media, a media house found out that it had since been replaced by a Ganesha idol, while the devotees expressed despair that such a move was taken without taking them into confidence.

According to a report by Scroll.in, the man in the video overseeing the ‘demolition’ at the Shahpur Jat temple in South Delhi is Padam Panwar. Panwar can been seen in another video with Hindutva priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, who is seen congratulating and blessing Panwar for destroying the idol.