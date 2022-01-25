Srinagar: Four Injured in Grenade Blast Ahead of Republic Day

Image used for representational purposes.
Militants, on Tuesday, 25 January, threw a grenade at security personnel in Srinagar's Hari Singh High Street, injuring four persons, including a police officer and two women, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.
The injured persons have been identified as police inspector Tanveer Hussain, who is posted with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mohammad Shafi, his wife Tanveera, and another woman named Asmat, PTI reported.
Further, according to the officials, the injured were rushed to a hospital, and their condition was said to be stable.
Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a search operation for the militants has been launched.
The incident comes a day before Republic Day when security has been increased to avoid any untoward incident.
(With inputs from PTI.)
