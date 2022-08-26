Juvenile Justice Board Orders Release of 2 Pak Minors Held for Crossing Into J&K

The Juvenile Justice Board in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, 25 August, ordered the release of a Pakistani minor, Asmad Ali, who was arrested in November 2021 for crossing over to the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) while he was with his goat.

After being arrested by the Indian authorities, 14-year-old Ali was handed over to the J&K Police and was booked under the Egress and Internal Movement Ordinance (E&IMCO).