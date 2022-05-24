Juvenile Justice Board Asks Boy To Work at Gaushala for Post on UP CM

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(Photo: PTI)
A Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) at Badaun city in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, 23 May, ordered a 15-year-old boy to perform community service at two public places for 15 days each as a punishment for sharing an objectionable social media post on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a month ago.
While he has to serve at a cow shelter or gaushala for 15 days, the teenager has been directed to clean another public place for the next 15 days, reported Times of India.
JJB has also imposed a fine of Rs 10, 000 on the boy under the IT Act.
Speaking to Times of India about the case, advocate Atul Singh for the UP government said, "The accused had shared a morphed picture of the CM with an inflammatory message on social media."
He added the boy was sent to a juvenile home after an FIR was registered against him under section 505 (public mischief) of IPC (Indian Penal Code), section 67 of the IT Act at the Sahaswan police station.
Members of the JJB, Pramila Gupta and Arvind Kumar decided to give him an opportunity to "serve the community" considering the boy's age and the fact that this was his "first offence", he added.
(With inputs from Times of India.)
