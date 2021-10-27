3 Kashmir Students in Agra Arrested for Posts 'In Favor of Pak' Post T20 Match

The three Kashmiri students, who were suspended on Monday by an Agra college for allegedly posting stories on social media "in favor of Pakistan" after the country's 10-wicket win over India in a T20 match, have now been arrested. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
The three Kashmiri students who were suspended on Monday, 25 October, by an Agra college for allegedly posting stories on social media "in favor of Pakistan" after the country's 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup, were on Tuesday, 27 October, arrested by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police.
Inayat Altaf Shaikh, Showkat Ahmad Gani, and Arshad Yusuf were arrested at around 5 pm on Tuesday evening, Saurabh Singh, circle officer (Lohamandi) confirmed to The Quint.
They have been booked under the following sections:
153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony
505 (1) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): Making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm in the public
66F of the Information Technology Act: Punishment for cyber terrorism
An excerpt from the FIR alleges:
BACKGROUND
Previously, on Monday, the three students were suspended by Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus, Agra. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Jagdish Pura police station in Agra.
Previously, students, wardens, and staff belonging to two medical colleges in Kashmir were reportedly booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they allegedly celebrated Pakistan's victory in the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday, 24 October.
As per The Kashmir Walla, on Sunday night, following Pakistan's victory in the match, at least 14 Kashmiri students were thrashed in different cities and seven of them sustained injuries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)