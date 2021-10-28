Two Arrested, Jail Warder & 1 Other Booked in UP for Hailing Pak’s T20 Win

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two persons for their social media posts 'favouring Pakistan' after the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. Image used for representational purposes.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 27 October, arrested two persons for their social media posts 'favouring Pakistan' after the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, 24 October.
While the FIR against Niyaz cites sedition, the one against Musharraf has been registered on the charge of breach of peace.
In addition, two more persons from Bareilly – a jail warder named Arsh Ali Malik and one Ayan Khan – have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for similar offences.
Most of the complaints in these cases have been lodged by members of the Hindu Jagran Manch and the BJP, as per The Indian Express.
Previously, the UP Police had arrested three Kashmiri students for allegedly posting stories on social media "in favor of Pakistan" after the country's 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup.
The youths have been booked under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code:
153A: Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony
505 (1) (B): Making, publishing, or circulating any statement, rumour, or report with intent to cause fear or alarm in the public
124A: Sedition
The students have also been charged with 66F of the Information Technology Act (punishment for cyber terrorism).
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
