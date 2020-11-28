Polling for J&K DDC Elections Sees 22.12% Turnout Till 11 am

For the first phase, 43 constituencies are going to polls on Saturday – 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu.

Polling for the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections saw 22.12percent voting till 11am on Saturday, 28 November, for the first phase, that has 43 out of 280 constituencies in the Union Territory casting their ballots.

The first phase will see voting in 25 constituencies in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu, till the polling ends at 2 pm. The DDC elections will be held in eight phases and conclude on 19 December, with the counting of votes taking place on 22 December.

“People coming since 7am. We're seeing an enthusiastic participation,” Doda District Development Commissioner told ANI.

The parties contesting in these elections include national parties like the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as People’s Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference, Peoples Conference and CPI(M) that form the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.