J&K: Hurriyat Leader Charged for ‘Selling’ MBBS Seats in Pak To 'Fund Terrorism’

A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar framed charges on Tuesday, 10 May, against a leader of the separatist Hurriyat Conference for allegedly selling MBBS seats in Pakistan to students from the state and using the money for the purpose of funding terrorism.

A bench comprising Special Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas framed charges against Mohammad Akbar Bhat, the chairman of the Salvation Movement, a component of the Hurriyat, under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The court also framed charges against seven others in connection with the case, out of which one is currently in Pakistan, PTI reported.