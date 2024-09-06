J&K Assembly Polls: What do the Manifestos of Regional Parties Promise?

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, given the current political climate, it is crucial to comparatively analyse the main points of the election manifestos of the key regional parties.

The NC's core demand is internal autonomy, while the PDP advocates for self-rule, which entails minimal interference from the central government in governance matters.

An 18-member Manifesto Committee prepared the 44-page manifesto of the National Conference (NC). It opens with a couplet from a poem by Hafeez Jalandhri, followed by notes from party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah.