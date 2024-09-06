J&K Assembly Polls: What do the Manifestos of Regional Parties Promise?

advertisement
Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, given the current political climate, it is crucial to comparatively analyse the main points of the election manifestos of the key regional parties.
The NC's core demand is internal autonomy, while the PDP advocates for self-rule, which entails minimal interference from the central government in governance matters.
An 18-member Manifesto Committee prepared the 44-page manifesto of the National Conference (NC). It opens with a couplet from a poem by Hafeez Jalandhri, followed by notes from party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah.
On the other hand, the 24-page manifesto of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) begins with a note by Mehbooba Mufti. Unlike the NC, the PDP manifesto does not list the names of its constituent members.
Both the regional parties are vocally opposed to the revocation of Article 370 and are promising to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
In this regard, the PDP states, "The unconstitutional and illegal revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region. The PDP is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded."
However, the party does not provide a clear roadmap for achieving this restoration, merely stating its intent to do so. In contrast, the NC has outlined a specific plan of action.
Additionally, the party promises to pursue the autonomy resolution of 2000, which was unanimously passed by the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. During the interim period, the NC also aims to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir has a Muslim majority, while its minorities include Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, and Buddhists. The harassment of minorities, particularly Kashmiri Pandits, is a significant issue in the region.
Unlike other states in India, violence against minorities here is not typically associated with communal riots but with militancy. During the peak of militancy in the 1990s, many Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes in the Valley. Addressing the honourable return of Kashmiri Pandits involves considering their religious, political, and economic needs.
Additionally, there is a proposal for reservation for Sikhs in government jobs similar to that for non-Kashmiri migrants under SRO 425, as well as a political reservation for Sikhs, including one assembly seat each in the Kashmir and Jammu provinces.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is concentrating on rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits by establishing facilities for their religious practices and renovating existing one-bedroom flats for returning Pandits. Their agenda also includes implementing specific minority welfare benefits and refurbishing religious sites.
Political parties often create emergency plans for the first hundred days, three months, or six months after coming to power, focusing on key issues they believe are crucial for the people.
The National Conference has outlined three key issues they intend to address on an emergency basis if they form the government:
Passing a resolution as their first order of business against the central government's decision to downgrade Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory and revoke its special status
Enacting a Youth Employment Generation Act within the first three months
Filling government vacancies within 180 days of forming the government
In contrast, the PDP manifesto does not outline a specific plan for the first 100 days or six months after forming the government. However, it does propose providing a one-time waiver for existing Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans to offer immediate financial relief, though no time frame is specified.
Other key points in their one-year plan include filling government vacancies within a year and regularising daily wage workers.
Jammu and Kashmir primarily has an agrarian economy, with a significant portion reliant on tourism.
The region's hydroelectric projects, particularly those in the Chenab Valley, hold great potential for bolstering the local economy. However, most of these projects are currently under the control of the central government. State Political parties have long demanded that these projects be transferred to the state government to support better and enhance the local economy.
Some other important points regarding the promotion of the economy are as follows.
NC: Creation of the SEZs to provide an enabling environment for investors, industrial status to the tourism sector, the establishment of a hospitality and tourism university, and sustainable mining exploration of lithium and sapphire.
It also promises to devise a policy for the landless and those who have been in uninterrupted possession of state lands. Remember that after independence, Jammu and Kashmir implemented exemplary land reforms unmatched by any other state in India, with the exception of Kerala.
PDP: Promotion of J&K's rich cultural heritage, Creation of pedestrian-only zones in Jammu and Srinagar cities. Designation of special tourism zones, demand the inclusion of J&K into the special economic category, and demand for revival of cross-LOC trade.
It was during the PDP and Congress coalition government in the State that the LOC bus service was initiated in 2005, followed by the start of cross-border trade in 2008 along the Poonch-Rawalakote and Uri-Muzaffarabad routes.
(Mohd Arshid Chauhan is a Research Scholar at JNU. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
