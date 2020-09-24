J&K Advocate Babar Qadri Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar

Qadri reportedly used to appear on TV debates, but was not liked by the separatist circles.

Jammu and Kashmir advocate Babar Qadri was shot dead by unidentified militants in Srinagar on Thursday, 24 September, news agency PTI reported, quoting the police.

The incident took place at Qadri's residence in Hawal in Srinagar around 6:25 pm.

According to PTI, Qadri used to appear on TV debates and write for opinion pages of local papers, but was not liked by the separatist circles.