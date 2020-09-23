BDC Chairperson Killed by Terrorists in J&K’s Budgam: Police

A Block Development Council (BDC) chairperson was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday, 23 September, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, BDC chairman of Khag.

"Around 7:45 pm, terrorists fired upon BDC chairman, Khag, Bhupinder Singh, who died on the spot. He had dropped the two PSOs (Personal Security Officers) accompanying him at Khag police station and proceeded to his residence in Srinagar. Without informing police, he moved to village Dalwash, where he was attacked," the J&K Police was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from ANI.)

