Jahangirpuri Violence: Cops Click Pics of Accused To Match With CCTV Footage

The Delhi Police took those arrested in the Jahangiripuri violence case to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) where their photographs were clicked in the same angle as seen in the CCTV footage and videos, officials said on Thursday, 11 August.

The entire exercise was done after securing the permission of the court, they said. The police said facial recognition system was used to arrest many of the accused.

The police have arrested two more persons — Saddam Khan and Sanwar Malik alias Kalia — in connection with the incident, officials said.