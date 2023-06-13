Amid Jack Dorsey's Claims, a Look Back at Govt vs Twitter During Farmers Protest

In September 2020, the Narendra Modi-led government faced arguably its biggest challenge since coming to power in 2014. The three farm laws proposed by the Centre sparked a large-scale farmers' protest which was global news for several months.

During the 16-month-long protest, while the government tried to pacify the farmers through several means, it vehemently opposed those criticising the Centre and supporting the farmers.

The list of those who drew the government's ire included journalists, Opposition leaders, activists, cultural groups, and even ordinary citizens. In their case, the Centre's bite turned out to be worse than its bark.

And that's where Twitter played a massive role.