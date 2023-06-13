'Lies': Govt as Jack Dorsey Alleges Threats to Twitter During Farmers' Protests

Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter. Image used for representational purposes.
Two years after the farmers’ protest, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey alleged in an interview that the micro-blogging site received “many requests” from the Indian government during the farmers’ protests, especially around “particular journalists that were critical of the government.”
Dorsey’s claims are currently making rounds on social media, with several Congress handles targeting the ruling Narendra Modi-government for the same.
Responding to the allegations, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said in a tweet, "This is an outright lie by Jack Dorsey - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history." He further goes on to state "Facts and truth."
The interview, which aired on Monday, 12 June, was given to the YouTube channel Breaking Point.
The interviewer asks Dorsey to give “some anecdotes” of the pressure the company and he was under and “what it is to be in a position to have some of the most powerful people on Earth coming to you, demanding things of your company.”
According to Dorsey, Turkey behaved in a similar way, which often led to engagement in court battles with the government which the company won, he added.
It was after a year-long protest by the farmers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three contentious farm laws in November 2021.
Acknowledging the failure to convince the farmers, PM Modi appealed to farmers to end their protest. Subsequently, during the winter session of Parliament, the three laws were withdrawn.
Responding to the allegations, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact, they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied. No one went to jail nor was Twitter 'shutdown'."
He added:
Chandrasekhar further claimed, "Government of India (GoI) was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform because it had the potential to further inflame the situation based on fake news."
Several Congress handles have shared Dorsey's clip on social media, targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala shared the same and asked in a tweet, "Will Modi govt answer?"
Congress Sevadal tweeted, "That is how Narendra Modi Government trampled the democracy in India. (sic)"
