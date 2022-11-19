Jabalpur Murder: Man, Who Killed Partner in Resort, Arrested from Rajasthan

A man now identified as Hemant Bhadane has been arrested from Sirohi, Rajasthan allegedly for the murder of one Shilpa Jharia on 7 November in Jabalpur. The accused had made videos saying 'Don't Cheat' while the women gasped for breath.
Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/ The Quint
Madhya Pradesh police arrested the man who killed his partner in Mekhala resort of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh from Sirohi district in Rajasthan.
In a grisly murder case which occurred in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Hemant Bhadane initially claiming to be Abhijeet Patidar allegedly slit the throat of his partner Shilpa Jharia and recorded videos while the women gasped for breath.
The accused, now identified as one Hemant Rajendra Bhadane, was arrested from Sirohi district in Rajasthan yesterday and was brought to Jabalpur at around 5 AM and produced in the court today.
Hemant Rajendra Bhadane, the man who killed his partner in Jabalpur's resort being taken to court.
The accused was absconding since Monday, 7 November and the police was only able to arrest the accused after 10 days.
Mukesh Joga, Inspector General, Jabalpur range said:
