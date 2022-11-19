Jabalpur Murder: Man, Who Killed Partner in Resort, Arrested from Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh police arrested the man who killed his partner in Mekhala resort of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh from Sirohi district in Rajasthan.

In a grisly murder case which occurred in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Hemant Bhadane initially claiming to be Abhijeet Patidar allegedly slit the throat of his partner Shilpa Jharia and recorded videos while the women gasped for breath.