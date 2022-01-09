Italy-Amritsar Flyers Claim False COVID Results, Probe Ordered Against Lab

Image for representational purposes only.
The Quint
Health officials ordered a probe against a private laboratory amidst claims of false COVID results by the passengers coming from Italy to Punjab, reported NDTV quoting news agency PTI.
According to the report, health officials said that the services of Delhi-based private lab have also been replaced by the local lab after the allegations.
173 passengers on a Rome-Amritsar charter flight tested COVID positive on Friday, 7 January 2021. A day earlier on Thursday, 125 flyers tested positive after deboarding the Milan, Italy-Amritsar flight.
Officials said that some of the passengers tested negative in the re-test at Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport.
He said that the services of Delhi-based COVID testing lab were roped in from 15 December last year.
This was a second consecutive incident of people testing COVID positive in a large scale. Earlier on Thursday 6 January, 125 people tested positive after arriving at Amritsar airport from Milan, Italy.
Following the Union Health Ministry's rule of compulsory COVID testing for the people coming from 'at risk' countries the tests were being done at the airport. All European countries have been put under this category by the ministry.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)
