'We Don’t Want to Impose Lockdown, We Won’t if You Wear Masks’: Arvind Kejriwal

"But there is no need to worry, I am saying this after I have analysed the previous year's data. During the last wave, on 7 May, the number of cases were nearly the same as this time. However, there were 341 deaths on 7 May last year and yesterday (Saturday, 8 January) the death toll was seven. Though it shouldn't have been even one but comparatively the numbers are low. The number of beds occupied this time is also very less. Hospitalisation is less this time," he added.