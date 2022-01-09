'We Don’t Want to Impose Lockdown, We Won’t if You Wear Masks’: Arvind Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an address through social media said, "If you will wear masks we will not impose lockdown."
I have always been worried about the COVID cases in Delhi and though I was in isolation I was actively connected to all authorities in this matter. COVID cases are spiking in Delhi, yesterday the count was nearly 20,000 and today it might be 22,000, said Kejriwal.
"But there is no need to worry, I am saying this after I have analysed the previous year's data. During the last wave, on 7 May, the number of cases were nearly the same as this time. However, there were 341 deaths on 7 May last year and yesterday (Saturday, 8 January) the death toll was seven. Though it shouldn't have been even one but comparatively the numbers are low. The number of beds occupied this time is also very less. Hospitalisation is less this time," he added.
Kejriwal will be attending a COVID-19 review meeting tomorrow, 10 January, with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Delhi is witnessing a huge surge in COVID cases. 20,181 COVID cases were reported yesterday (Saturday). The number of COVID cases are closely inching towards the last year's peak of 26,169 cases in one day on 23 April, during the second wave of COVID in 2020.
Kejriwal also urged the people to not be irresponsible after listening to the data but be cautious and continue wearing masks among other precautions.
"Masks are a must and there will not be any lockdown if you wear masks. If there's no need, do not step out of the house. We do not intend to impose a lockdown as of now. We are trying to impose less restrictions so that the livelihood of people isn't hampered," he added.
In addition to the efforts being put to contain the COVID cases, the Delhi government enforced a weekend curfew that started on Friday, 7 January, and will continue till 5 am tomorrow (Monday).
In Delhi, nearly 300 medical personals have tested positive. The number of cases of Omicron variant has crossed 500, coming second only to Maharashtra.