IT Rules Strike at My Right to Privacy: TM Krishna Moves Madras HC

“Granting the Union executive the power to determine whether an expression violates the law, the Rules are in breach of the basic values that underpin free speech. It is submitted that this role under India's constitutional scheme ought only to be performed by an independent judicial body. Indeed, the Impugned Rules grants no such room for autonomous oversight,” the petition said.

TM Krishna has said that the Code of Ethics under the IT rules is “decidedly vague and unclear and it directs publishers of online content to conform to a set of guidelines that stand outside the constitutional scheme. He said that the obligation that publishers have to ‘exercise due caution’ when writing about any racial or religious group is “indeterminate and overbroad and is bound to have a chilling effect on speech.”