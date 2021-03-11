IT Rules 2021: Union Min Javadekar Meets Digital News Publishers

Following up to the meeting with OTT platforms, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday, 11 March held a virtual interaction with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) to discuss the government’s new IT rules.
Representatives from news publications like India Today, Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, Times of India, ABP, Eenadu, Dainik Jagran among others were present at the meet.
According to a government press release, the participants welcomed the new rules, but stated that TV and news print media have been adhering to the stated norms of the Cable Television Network Act and the Press Council Act for a very long time.
Further, they informed that for publishing the digital versions, they do follow the existing norms of the traditional platforms. They felt that they should be treated differently than those news publishers who are only on the digital platform.
In the meeting, the Union Minister laid down the new responsibilities put on publishers of digital news, saying that they will have to follow the Code of Ethics such as the norms of journalistic conduct framed by the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Network Act.
Further, the rules also provide for a strict three-tier grievance redressal mechanism to regulate the media. The first and second tier of this mechanism would be of the digital news publishers and the self-regulatory bodies constituted by them.
The press release also noted that digital news publishers would also be required to furnish some basic information to the Ministry in a simple form which is being finalised and periodically they would be required to place in public domain the grievance redressal undertaken by them.
According to the press release, Javadekar stated that the rules seek to cover the news on Digital Media so as to bring them at par with the traditional media.
In a tweet, Javadekar said that he “discussed the new rules for digital media. They (media orgs) welcomed the new rules and offered few suggestions which I have noted.”
They had appealed to repeal the Rules, or at least put them on hold, until meaningful consultations were undertaken with all the stakeholders involved.
