How Do the New IT Rules 2021 Regulate Digital News Publishers?

The Centre on 25 February announced drastic changes and new rules for social media companies and also a new code of ethics for OTT streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar. And this code of ethics was also extended to digital news media organisations like The Quint and also applies to individual creators like Faye D'souza and Dhruv Rathee who create content on current affairs.

In a 30-page document, titled ‘Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021’, the Centre has placed strict guidelines and regulations on online platforms and has also proposed a new grievance redressal mechanism for regulation of all online media.