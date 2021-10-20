Captain Amarinder Singh Expresses Concern Over ‘Weaponising of Punjab’

In an exclusive interview with The Print, Captain Amarinder Singh, while responding to a question on national security, expressed his concern over the “weaponising of Punjab”, which he said has happened in the past in relation to sleeper cells of the “ISI” or “Khalistanis”, but now, he added, “the quatum of weapons that are coming are certainly disturbing”.

He said he had taken the issue up with the Government of India and with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.