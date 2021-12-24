Ludhiana Blast Revives Memory of Maur 2017: Is Punjab Being Pushed to the Brink?

On 31 January 2017, barely four days before polling for the previous Assembly elections, a blast took place outside a public meeting for Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district. Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the blast.

The blast was initially said to be the handiwork of Khalistani extremists. A story appeared in a national newspaper quoting police sources as saying that they suspected the involvement of Pakistan based militants Ranjit Neeta and Harmeet.

Later, it was found out that Khalistanis had nothing to do with the blast and it was allegedly the handiwork of Dera Sacha Sauda followers.

However, by that time the elections were already over and the blast did influence the voting pattern to some extent. Several Hindu voters are said to have shifted at the last moment towards Captain Amarinder Singh, fearing that the Aam Aadmi Party coming to power could lead to a revival of Khalistani extremism.

During the election, a perception was created that AAP had elements who were pro-Khalistan, though there wasn't much substance to these allegations.

There has been very little progress in the probe into the Maur Mandi blast. The Opposition and even the present home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa have accused the previous CM Captain Amarinder Singh of "hushing up the probe."

Randhawa too hasn't said much on it much since then.

The least that the political class and media should have done, is not to jump to conclusions regarding the Ludhiana blast, especially given the experience of the Maur Mandi blast which had also taken place before elections.