Ludhiana Blast: Deceased, Suspected to be the Bomber, Likely a Former Cop
Ludhiana Police Commissioner had said on Thursday that the deceased might have been the perpetrator.
One person who was killed in a blast at the Ludhiana Court Complex on 23 December is suspected to be the bomber and also a former police officer, according to several reports.
The bomber who was identified as Gagandeep Singh, was dismissed from service in 2019 and has served jail time over charges of drug trafficking, NDTV reported.
Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had said on Thursday that preliminary investigation suggests the deceased was the perpetrator.
"The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm, yesterday... Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter," Commissioner Bhullar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Friday sought the state government has sought the Centre's assistance in the blast case.
The chief minister indicated that he had spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah shortly after the blast took place, and that the central government has dispatched teams to Punjab in order to probe the case.
At least one person died, and five others were injured in an explosion in a public toilet at the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.
Five people who were also injured in the explosion and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city respectively.
