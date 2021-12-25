Ludhiana Blast: Deceased, Suspected to be the Bomber, Likely a Former Cop

One person who was killed in a blast at the Ludhiana Court Complex on 23 December is suspected to be the bomber and also a former police officer, according to several reports.

The bomber who was identified as Gagandeep Singh, was dismissed from service in 2019 and has served jail time over charges of drug trafficking, NDTV reported.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had said on Thursday that preliminary investigation suggests the deceased was the perpetrator.