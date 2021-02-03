IRCTC to Resume Services of Two Tejas Express Trains From 14 Feb

Each Tejas Express shall have a capacity of more than 700 passengers. All the passengers will be get a COVID-19 protection kit which will contain a bottle of hand sanitiser, one mask and a pair of gloves. Passengers will also go through thermal screening and hand sanitisation processes before entering the coach.

"Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surface inside the coach will be done. The service trays and trolleys will also be disinfected," IRCTC said.

On 7 October 2020, IRCTC had announced that the two Tejas Express Trains will resume operations. However, owing to the low passenger occupancy, the services of the same were suspended again in November.