IRCTC to Resume Food Services, Here Are the Details 

Indian Railways is all set to resume e-catering services. The services had been suspended as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But since most of the long distance trains are resuming, there is a growing demand for the restoration of e-catering services among the passengers as well.
The official notice published by Eastern Railway reads, “Due to passengers’ demand, IRCTC had written to Railway Board for the resumption of e-catering services at selected Railway stations. Accordingly, Railway Board has allowed IRCTC to resume e-catering services at selected Railway stations. This will be subject to compliance of all the guidelines on health & safety matters issued by Central & State Governments and authorised agencies.”
According to the notice , the e-catering service will soon start at seven stations over the jurisdiction of Eastern Railway. The stations are Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur.
The notice further mentioned, “The basic objective of e-catering services is to provide more variety of food at the market price as available in the different restaurants and food outlets of the city. Under e-catering, services are provided by large number of food aggregators empanelled by the Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited. Besides, e-catering services are also made available from the catering outlets like fast food units and food plaza available at the selected stations.
“Passengers will be able to avail e-catering services by providing their berth/seat number and mentioning the desired food item(s).”
Published: undefined