IRCTC to Resume Food Services, Here Are the Details 

Indian Railways is all set to resume e-catering services. The services had been suspended as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But since most of the long distance trains are resuming, there is a growing demand for the restoration of e-catering services among the passengers as well.

The official notice published by Eastern Railway reads, “Due to passengers’ demand, IRCTC had written to Railway Board for the resumption of e-catering services at selected Railway stations. Accordingly, Railway Board has allowed IRCTC to resume e-catering services at selected Railway stations. This will be subject to compliance of all the guidelines o­n health & safety matters issued by Central & State Governments and authorised agencies.”

According to the notice , the e-catering service will soon start at seven stations over the jurisdiction of Eastern Railway. The stations are Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur.