'Investigation Not Transparent': Anil Deshmukh Writes to ED

Informing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of having moved the Supreme Court, challenging the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against him, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a letter to the probe agency on Monday, 5 July, said that the probe is "not transparent".
“A series of events has given rise to apprehensions in my mind that neither procedure of law is being followed nor any objective investigations are being carried out,” Deshmukh wrote.
In the letter, Deshmukh also denied his presence to the third ED summons sent to him, stating that he had approached the apex court to ensure that probe is "within ambit of the procedure established by law” and asked ED to wait for his petition to be listed and heard.
Meanwhile, Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh arrived at ED’s office on Monday on his behalf.
Deshmukh also stated in his letter that the summons for 26 June had granted him the liberty to appear through authorised representatives.
For the second summons dated 28 June, calling upon Deshmukh in person on 29 June, he sent his legal representative, Singh, with a written request to supply him with a copy of Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).
Deshmukh has also responded to the statements made against him in the latest summons such as “adopted dilatory tactic" or "disregarded the summons" or "failed to appear" and said that these are not only misconceived but also reflect prejudicial bent of mind.
"A bare glance at the mentioned chronology of facts would not leave an iota of doubt that I have faithfully and diligently complied with all the summons," the letter added.
Furthermore, Deshmukh said, "I take this opportunity to reiterate my commitment to render unflinching cooperation...I have utmost respect for all institutions of law including yourself, who is bound to carry out his duty in a lawful manner."
In his letter, Deshmukh has also called the investigation against him unfair and claimed that he is yet to get a copy of ECIR filed by ED.
Earlier, Deshmukh had requested the ED to conduct his questioning through audio or video mode, citing health problems and the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency declined his request, saying the accused cannot dictate the manner of conducting the probe to an investigating body.
The agency's probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in accordance with the CBI probe into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader.
The summons are in connection with a criminal case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to an alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April this year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined