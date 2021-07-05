Anil Deshmukh Moves SC, Seeks Protection in Money Laundering Case

Param Bir Singh (left) and former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh (right).
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday, 4 July, moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from any coercive action in the case of money laundering levelled against the politician, news agency PTI reported.
Deshmukh's plea comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting the investigation, had issued fresh summons to the Congress party leader to appear before the agency on 5 July.
This is the third such summons issued to the 71-year-old NCP leader by the ED as part of the investigation in the case. Deshmukh had skipped the two earlier summons citing his 'vulnerability' to COVID-19 as the reason for non-compliance.
He has been asked to record his statement at the central agency's office in south Mumbai on Monday.
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is facing an ED investigation on the basis of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case that was the fallout of the allegations made in a letter penned by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Thereafter, Singh had approached the Supreme Court which directed him to go to Bombay High Court where the CBI was asked to conduct a preliminary enquiry.
On 26 June, the ED arrested Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde in connection to the bribery case.
In its remand copy of the two aides of Deshmukh, the ED said that over Rs 4 crore was collected from bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021 was routed to Deshmukh's charitable trust in Nagpur, through four shell companies in Delhi.
