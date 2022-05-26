SC Issues Key Guidelines to States, UTs on Treating Sex Workers With Dignity

"It need not be gainsaid that notwithstanding the profession, every individual in this country has a right to a dignified life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," said the Supreme Court while issuing directions to all states and Union Territories to treat sex workers with dignity on 19 May.

An SC bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna was issuing directions on the recommendations of court-appointed panel, when it observed that the all forces, who have a duty under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956 should bear the constitutional protection in mind.