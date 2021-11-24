International Flight Ops to Normalise by End of Year: Civil Aviation Secretary

The Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday, 24 November said that international flight operations are expected to return to normal "by the end of the year", news agency PTI reported.

All international flight services, excluding those on repatriation missions and/or transporting essential goods were suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

Subsequently, these restrictions were moderated with a drop in the number of cases and lifting of nationwide lockdowns. A significant number of restrictions were lifted on 30 September.

Bansal stated further that the ministry is undertaking all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by the end of December, news agency ANI reported.

"MoCA has sought additional CISF security personnel for airports from MHA. 3000 additional CISF personnel to be provided in a gradual manner. There is also a proposal to deploy private security agencies for non-core duties at airports," he added, ANI quoted.