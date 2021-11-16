India Resumes Quarantine-Free Entry of Foreign Travellers From 99 Countries

Travellers, from as many as 99 countries that had agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, will now be able to enter the country without undergoing compulsory quarantine.

Almost 20 months after it imposed travel restrictions due to the outbreak of COVID-19, India on Monday, 15 November, resumed quarantine-free entry for travellers from 99 countries including the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Netherlands and Russia, news agency PTI reported.

These countries reportedly have agreements with India on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates either from nationally recognized or World Health Organization (WHO) recognized vaccines.